Former High Court judge appointed New Zealand's Independent Redress Officer

Former High Court judge Hon Paul Davison KC KSO has been appointed as New Zealand's first Independent Redress Officer, taking up the role on 1 August 2026 for a five-year term. Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford announced the appointment, saying Davison's extensive legal and judicial experience makes him well suited to oversee an important part of the country's new redress system for survivors of abuse in State care.

Independent role under new legislation

The position has been established under the Redress System for Abuse in Care Act 2026.

The Independent Redress Officer will determine financial redress applications from survivors of abuse in State care who are also classified as serious offenders. The role will also consider applications for exemptions from survivors who have an advanced terminal illness.

The Government says the position provides an independent decision-making process for these specific cases within the wider abuse in care redress system.

Extensive judicial experience

Davison is a former High Court judge with experience across civil, criminal, regulatory, family, trust and professional disciplinary matters.

During his legal career, he also appeared as counsel before several major commissions of inquiry, including the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Air New Zealand DC-10 accident at Mt Erebus and served as Counsel Assisting the Commission of Inquiry into Oakley Hospital.

Experience supporting abuse survivors

Davison previously served as the independent arbiter for the individualised redress pathway for survivors who were tortured at the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit. In that role, he developed a framework for determining financial redress for 37 survivors and was recognised for carrying out the work with care and compassion.

Minister Stanford said the new appointment requires the same qualities and will provide an important independent mechanism for assessing redress applications from survivors who are also serious offenders.