Investigation launched into former Whanganui landfill's environmental impact
The project will complement ongoing community-led environmental restoration initiatives, including the Kokohuia/Titoki Wetland restoration project.
- Country:
- New Zealand
The New Zealand Government is funding a major investigation into the environmental effects of the former Balgownie Landfill in Whanganui, with the aim of identifying any contamination risks and determining the best long-term solutions to protect nearby waterways and wetlands.
Environment Minister Nicola Grigg announced that $464,000 has been allocated from the Contaminated Sites and Vulnerable Landfills Fund, alongside funding from the Whanganui District Council, to carry out a detailed assessment of the site.
Assessing decades-old landfill risks
The Balgownie Landfill operated between 1956 and 1995, with parts of the site remaining in use until 2001. Because it was developed before modern landfill standards were introduced, it lacks many of the containment and environmental protection systems used at today's waste disposal facilities. The investigation will examine whether contamination and landfill leachate are affecting surrounding waterways and wetlands and assess what remediation measures may be needed to reduce long-term environmental risks.
Supporting local restoration efforts
The project will complement ongoing community-led environmental restoration initiatives, including the Kokohuia/Titoki Wetland restoration project. According to the Government, the findings will help guide future work to restore the area's environmental and cultural values while protecting Te Awa Tupua and the wider Whanganui Catchment.
Collaborative approach
The investigation is being carried out through a partnership involving Whanganui hapū, the Whanganui District Council and the New Zealand Government. Work on the project began in June 2026 and is expected to be completed by October 2027, providing the information needed to plan any long-term environmental management and restoration of the former landfill site.
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