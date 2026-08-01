New Zealand Expands GP Skin Cancer Care With $23 Million Investment

New Zealanders will soon be able to have suspicious skin spots and moles examined and removed at more local GP clinics under the first stage of a new $23 million community healthcare investment announced by Health Minister Simeon Brown. The initiative is designed to make skin cancer diagnosis and treatment faster while reducing pressure on public hospitals.

New Zealand has one of the world's highest melanoma rates, and skin cancer remains the country's most common cancer. Early detection greatly improves treatment outcomes, making quicker access to care an important part of the Government's healthcare strategy.

Faster access to diagnosis and treatment

The programme will create a more consistent approach to community skin cancer services across the country. Many regions already provide strong local services, while others rely on hospital referrals or private treatment. The new investment will help close that gap by making more services available through GP clinics.

Patients with suspicious skin spots will be able to receive assessments and, where appropriate, have the lesions removed during visits to trained local doctors instead of waiting for hospital appointments. This is expected to shorten treatment times and improve access for people living in different parts of New Zealand.

Training GPs to deliver specialised care

A key part of the investment will support additional training for general practitioners so more clinics can provide specialised skin cancer services. Doctors will receive training in dermoscopy, a technique that uses a specialised magnifier to closely examine suspicious skin lesions, along with skin excision procedures that allow moles and spots to be removed safely within community clinics.

The programme builds on the Government's earlier $5 million investment in primary healthcare, which expanded services such as treatment for abnormal uterine bleeding and minor gynaecological procedures into participating GP clinics across every region.

Community healthcare to reduce hospital pressure

The wider $23 million package will gradually expand beyond skin cancer care. Future stages will include cataract follow-up appointments with optometrists, improved detection of symptomatic bowel cancer and additional respiratory care delivered closer to where patients live.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said treating skin cancer earlier not only benefits patients but also allows hospital specialists to concentrate on more complex cases requiring advanced care. By shifting suitable services into the community, the Government expects to reduce hospital waiting times while making healthcare more accessible for people across New Zealand.