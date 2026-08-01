Indian Railways Retires Five Senior Officers in Public Interest

The Ministry of Railways has approved the premature retirement of five Group 'A' officers following recommendations made by the Railway Board's Review Committees after a detailed evaluation of their service records. The action has been taken in public interest under Rule 1802(a) of the Indian Railway Establishment Code, Volume II, which corresponds to Rule 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules.

The move reflects Indian Railways' continued emphasis on maintaining integrity, accountability and efficiency across its workforce while ensuring that public service standards remain uncompromised.

Five Officers Covered by the Decision

The officers recommended for premature retirement belong to different railway services and zones. They include two Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) officers of the Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS), one Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) serving in Northern Railway, one officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) in Northern Railway, and one JAG officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) posted in Western Railway.

The recommendations were made unanimously by the Review Committees after examining each case individually.

Service Records Examined Before Recommendation

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Review Committees carried out a comprehensive assessment before arriving at their conclusions. The evaluation included Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs), integrity records, vigilance inputs, disciplinary history and other relevant service records.

The detailed review process was conducted in line with the prescribed procedure under the Indian Railway Establishment Code before recommending premature retirement in the interest of public service.

Focus on Integrity and Accountability

The Ministry stated that Indian Railways follows a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, lack of integrity and inefficiency. It stressed that integrity, discipline and accountability remain essential principles for every public servant working in the organisation.

The action taken under the relevant provisions of the Indian Railway Establishment Code is intended to reinforce these values while promoting a transparent and efficient administrative system within one of the country's largest public sector organisations.