Cooperatives help women reshape South Asia's care economy

Women across South Asia are using cooperatives to transform unpaid and informal care work into sustainable businesses that create jobs, expand access to affordable care services and strengthen economic opportunities, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO). The initiatives are helping women gain greater financial independence while addressing growing demand for childcare, eldercare and community-based care services.

India strengthens women-led care enterprises

In Madhya Pradesh, more than 250 women farmers have begun establishing women-led care cooperatives through the ILO's Rise for Impact project. Working with farmer producer organisations and self-help groups, participants are identifying local care needs and developing community-owned enterprises that provide quality care services while creating new livelihoods for women. The initiative also encourages producer cooperatives to improve market access and reduce vulnerabilities linked to informal work and gender inequality.

In Bihar, domestic and care workers supported by the ILO's Promoting Rights and Social Inclusion through Organization and Formalization (PRS) Phase II Project are forming a worker-owned cooperative. Members have already launched Didi Ki Thali, a community kitchen serving affordable meals, while preparing to expand into household care services and other income-generating activities.

Nepal and Sri Lanka expand community care

In Nepal, the ILO is working with the National Cooperative Federation to establish community-based care cooperatives that respond to rising demand for childcare, eldercare and home-based care. Following a national training programme in 2026, facilitators introduced the cooperative model to 28 cooperatives and two domestic worker groups, reaching more than 600 people. Future plans include supporting new care cooperatives and conducting a national assessment of the care ecosystem.

In Sri Lanka, the ILO and the Department of Cooperative Development have developed a National Action Plan for Care Cooperative Development (2025–2030) and introduced model by-laws for care cooperatives. A women-led cooperative in Ampara District now operates two childcare centres, while 42 preschool teachers completed specialised training in July 2026. Another cooperative has launched the SUWASETHA initiative, which will introduce community-based care services across eight locations.

Building decent work through cooperation

The ILO says these initiatives demonstrate how cooperative enterprises can improve access to affordable care while creating decent jobs, extending social protection and giving women greater control over their economic futures.

The programmes also reflect broader international commitments to promote cooperatives as democratic, member-owned businesses that support inclusive growth and sustainable development. Across South Asia, the cooperative model is helping women organise collectively, strengthen local economies and build more resilient care systems for their communities.