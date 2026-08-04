DDU-GKY 2.0 Pushes Digital Reforms to Boost Rural Skill Training

The Ministry of Rural Development has reviewed the implementation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), with a strong focus on speeding up training, improving placements and expanding the use of digital technology to strengthen programme delivery.

The review meeting, held on August 4 at Sanchar Bhawan, was chaired by Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar. Senior officials from the Ministry, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Rural Skills Division participated in the discussions on the progress of DDU-GKY 2.0 and its ongoing reforms.

Over 18 lakh rural youth trained since launch

DDU-GKY is part of the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and focuses on equipping rural youth with job-ready skills through placement-linked training programmes. The initiative seeks to create sustainable employment opportunities while supporting livelihood diversification and poverty reduction in rural areas.

Since its launch in 2014-15, the scheme has trained 18.45 lakh rural youth, with 12.35 lakh securing wage employment across different sectors of the economy. State Governments implement the programme through Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs), which deliver training and facilitate placements.

Digital platform to improve transparency and monitoring

The Ministry revised the scheme guidelines in 2025 and introduced DDU-GKY 2.0 with a fully integrated digital platform that manages every stage of the programme. The system covers PIA onboarding, project submission and evaluation, training centre management, candidate enrolment, assessments, certification, financial management, placement tracking and project monitoring.

During the review, the Minister stressed the need to complete training programmes and placements within the prescribed timelines. Officials also discussed building advanced dashboards and analytical tools to provide real-time monitoring of programme performance and improve decision-making.

New citizen services and technology-driven reforms planned

The Ministry is also working on a public candidate registration portal that will allow rural youth to register online, search available training programmes and compare the performance ratings of Project Implementation Agencies before enrolling.

Other measures under consideration include empanelling additional appraisal agencies to speed up project approvals, introducing blockchain-based certificate verification, automated Permanent Registration Number (PRN) generation, online grievance redressal, real-time assessment dashboards and simplified digital processes. The programme also plans to strengthen citizen services through face authentication-based attendance in genuine cases, re-enrolment provisions for eligible candidates and integration with the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) for automated course validation.

These reforms are expected to make DDU-GKY 2.0 more transparent, efficient and responsive while helping more rural youth access quality skill training and sustainable employment opportunities.