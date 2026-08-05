Women-Owned Manufacturer Inspires at Women's Month Expo

By Lihle Nxumalo

Women entrepreneurs took centre stage at the National Women's Month launch in Durban, where business leaders from across South Africa showcased how innovation, resilience and enterprise are helping to grow the economy and create new opportunities.

Held at the Olive Convention Centre on 1 August 2026 under the theme "Empowered Women, Empower Nations," the event was led by Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga. One of the biggest attractions was the EmpowerHer Trade Market, which highlighted women-owned businesses making an impact across a range of industries.

Manufacturing business breaks barriers

Among the exhibitors was Grasp Adhesive, a 100% black female-owned manufacturing company founded by Zamafiso Mngomezulu. The business produces tile adhesive products for the construction industry, delivering materials designed to meet high standards of quality, durability and performance.

Operating in a sector where women remain underrepresented, Mngomezulu has built a business that has earned the confidence of contractors, retailers and property developers through a strong focus on product quality and reliable service.

Her journey reflects a determination to prove that women can succeed in manufacturing while competing with established businesses in the construction sector.

Funding helped unlock new growth

A major turning point for Grasp Adhesive came when the company secured funding from Ithala Bank. The financial support enabled the business to expand its production capacity, improve manufacturing processes and strengthen its position in a competitive market.

For Mngomezulu, the investment represented more than access to capital. It also signalled confidence in her vision as an entrepreneur and reinforced her commitment to growing a sustainable manufacturing business.

The expansion has allowed the company to increase its reach while continuing to supply products that meet the demands of customers across the industry.

Creating opportunities for women and young people

Beyond growing her business, Mngomezulu is committed to opening doors for others. She believes greater participation by women in manufacturing is essential for building a stronger and more inclusive economy, while creating employment opportunities for young people entering the sector.

Through her leadership, she continues to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue opportunities in industries that have traditionally been dominated by men, showing that determination and innovation can overcome longstanding barriers.

A reflection of this year's Women's Month theme

Mngomezulu's success story captured the spirit of this year's Women's Month campaign by demonstrating how investment in women-owned businesses can produce benefits that extend far beyond individual entrepreneurs.

Her journey with Grasp Adhesive highlights the value of combining innovation, perseverance and access to funding to build businesses that create jobs, support economic growth and inspire the next generation of women entrepreneurs across South Africa.