Government Strengthens Push for Children's Online Safety

The Central Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children in the digital space, saying it continues to strengthen policies, laws and awareness programmes to make the internet safer while encouraging responsible use of technology.

In a written reply submitted in the Lok Sabha on 5 August 2026, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government recognises that digital technologies have opened new opportunities for learning, communication and innovation, though they have also exposed children to risks such as cyberbullying, harmful online content, exploitation and digital addiction.

Laws strengthened to improve online protection

The government said it regularly studies international approaches to online safety when reviewing India's digital policies, while ensuring that new measures remain consistent with the country's constitutional principles, legal framework and technological environment.

The Information Technology Act, 2000, together with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, forms the foundation of India's online safety framework. Under these rules, social media platforms and other intermediaries must exercise due diligence and prevent users from publishing or sharing content that harms children or violates existing laws.

The government also pointed to recent amendments requiring online platforms to remove unlawful content within three hours after receiving an order from a competent court or a reasoned direction from the appropriate government or its authorised agency.

Privacy protections extended to children

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 has added another layer of protection by regulating the processing of digital personal data. The law requires parental consent before children's personal information can be processed and prohibits practices such as behavioural monitoring, tracking and targeted advertising directed at children.

Authorities said these measures are designed to strengthen children's privacy while reducing online practices that could negatively affect their well-being.

Awareness programmes reach millions

Alongside legal safeguards, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) continues to expand public awareness through its Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) project.

According to the government, more than 6,650 awareness workshops have been conducted across the country, reaching over 1.137 million participants, including school and college students, teachers, law enforcement officials, government employees and members of the public.

Educational material has also been produced in multiple languages, including handbooks, posters, brochures, animated stories for children and short videos distributed through print, electronic and social media platforms, as well as the ISEA and Stay Safe Online websites.

Schools encouraged to promote cyber safety

The government said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) regularly publishes online safety tips, awareness posters, infographics and videos to educate internet users about cyber threats and safe digital practices.

The Ministry of Education has also introduced several initiatives to promote responsible technology use in schools. These include the PRAGYATA Guidelines on Digital Education, which encourage safe online learning and responsible use of social media and digital devices.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has complemented these efforts by issuing digital etiquette guidelines, providing cyber security training for teachers, publishing a Cyber Security Handbook and encouraging schools to establish Cyber Clubs. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has also incorporated cyber safety into its curriculum, with learning materials covering the societal impact of digital technologies and online safety.