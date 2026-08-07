ABDM Scan and Register Service Crosses 25 Crore OPD Registrations

India's push to make everyday healthcare services easier through digital technology has reached a major milestone, with the Scan and Register service under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) crossing 25 crore outpatient department registrations since its launch in October 2022.

Previously known as Scan and Share, the service allows patients arriving at participating hospitals and healthcare centres to register for OPD services by scanning a QR code rather than filling out paper forms or spending extended periods at registration counters. Nearly four lakh patients now use the facility each day, showing how QR-based registration is becoming part of routine healthcare access across the country.

QR Codes Make Hospital Registration Faster

Patients can use any ABDM-enabled Personal Health Record application to scan the unique QR code displayed at a participating healthcare facility. Once consent is provided, information from the patient's Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) profile is securely shared with the facility, allowing OPD registration to be completed digitally.

Removing repeated manual entry of patient information can shorten queues while reducing administrative work for hospitals, an advantage that can be particularly useful at busy government facilities handling thousands of visitors each day. Women, senior citizens, expectant mothers and patients who require frequent hospital visits are among those who can benefit from a quicker registration process.

The service also provides an entry point into the wider ABDM ecosystem, where citizens can access and share ABHA-linked digital health records when required.

Service Expands Across More Than 30,000 Facilities

Scan and Register is now operational at 30,800 healthcare facilities covering 756 districts across all 36 States and Union Territories, demonstrating the scale at which the digital registration system has expanded since 2022.

Public institutions account for 24,323 participating facilities, while another 6,481 are private healthcare facilities. The network includes AIIMS institutions, Central and State government hospitals, medical colleges, district and sub-district hospitals, community health centres, speciality and trust hospitals, ESIC facilities, railway hospitals and private healthcare providers.

The National Health Authority credited cooperation between the Centre, State governments, healthcare institutions and digital solution companies for helping the service reach patients across different healthcare settings.

Bihar Leads States in Digital OPD Registrations

Bihar has recorded more than 7.30 crore Scan and Register transactions, the highest among States and Union Territories, while Uttar Pradesh follows with 4.09 crore and Andhra Pradesh with 3.38 crore. Jammu and Kashmir has registered another 1.39 crore transactions.

Among government healthcare institutions, AIIMS New Delhi leads with more than 54.29 lakh registrations, followed by AIIMS Bhopal with 29.10 lakh and AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 23.93 lakh. AIIMS Patna has recorded 19.62 lakh registrations, while AIIMS Raipur has crossed 18.63 lakh.

These figures show that some of the country's busiest public healthcare institutions are increasingly incorporating digital registration into their everyday patient services.

Digital Health Network Moves Beyond Registration

National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal said reaching 25 crore registrations reflects growing confidence among citizens and healthcare providers in India's digital health ecosystem, particularly because OPD registration is one of the most frequent interactions patients have with hospitals.

The larger ambition behind ABDM extends beyond reducing queues. Connecting registration with ABHA can create a more interoperable healthcare environment where patients have greater control over their digital health information and can securely share records across participating providers.

As more hospitals adopt ABDM-enabled systems, the National Health Authority expects digital services to make registration quicker while improving access to health records and creating a more connected experience for patients moving through India's healthcare system.