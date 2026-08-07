IEPFA Portal 2.0 Set for November Launch with Easier Investor Claims

India's Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) is preparing to launch a redesigned digital portal in November 2026, with new features expected to simplify investor claims, strengthen identity verification and make it easier for companies to process verification reports.

IEPFA, operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, held a stakeholder engagement session with Companies' Nodal Officers in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), giving participants an early look at the proposed Claimant and e-Verification Report modules of the Integrated IEPFA Portal 2.0. The session also allowed officers who regularly handle these processes to suggest practical changes before the system goes live.

Digital KYC and Pre-Filled Forms to Simplify Claims

Among the major features demonstrated was digital KYC integration, which could reduce repeated paperwork by allowing investor identity information to be verified electronically during the claim process.

The new portal will also offer pre-filled Form IEPF-5 and an entitlement search facility, giving claimants a simpler way to identify and pursue eligible amounts. Companies will get a streamlined three-step process for filing e-Verification Reports, while provisions linked to Rule 7(3) will cover additional fees associated with delays.

IEPFA CEO and Ministry of Corporate Affairs Joint Secretary Anita Shah Akella led the session alongside senior IEPFA officials and the NeGD project team.

Companies Suggest Stronger Fraud Checks

Companies' Nodal Officers used their operational experience to recommend additional safeguards and functions that could make the portal more secure while reducing manual work.

Suggestions included matching addresses obtained through Aadhaar eKYC with company records, mandatory KYC checks for Authorised Representatives and a comprehensive validation checklist before Entitlement Letters are issued. Participants also proposed automated alerts where frequent changes in addresses are detected, which could provide an additional layer of fraud prevention.

Other recommendations covered bulk Digital Signature Certificate and eSign capabilities, integration of approved IEPF Form-4 information into the EVR module and valuation of shares using NSE and BSE market data, with the lower value applied where required.

Testing Begins Ahead of November Rollout

IEPFA has laid out a phased implementation schedule rather than moving directly to a nationwide launch, giving the Authority and participating companies several months to test the platform and address operational issues.

User Acceptance Testing is scheduled for August 2026, followed by stakeholder training in September and a pilot implementation in October. The Integrated IEPFA Portal 2.0 is planned for launch in November, subject to the completion of these stages.

Feedback collected during the engagement session has been forwarded to the NeGD team for consideration as development of the final system continues.

Technology Push Targets Faster Investor Services

The redesigned portal forms part of a wider effort to use digital systems to improve the experience of investors seeking claim settlements while giving companies clearer and more efficient tools for completing their responsibilities.

Combining automated verification, digital identity checks, pre-filled information and stronger fraud controls could reduce avoidable errors and make the movement of claims between investors, companies and IEPFA easier to track.

IEPFA said it will continue working with Companies' Nodal Officers and other stakeholders as the platform is finalised, with the broader focus remaining on faster claim settlement, greater transparency and a secure digital environment for investor services.