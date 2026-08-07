Court Halts Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom
A federal appeals court stopped President Trump's $400 million White House ballroom construction. The decision came after the National Trust for Historic Preservation sued, arguing Trump's administration lacked congressional approval. Plans for the ballroom, aimed at expanding White House functions, face legal challenges surrounding presidential authority and historical preservation.
- Country:
- United States
A federal appeals court has halted the Trump administration's plans to construct a $400 million ballroom at the White House, marking a significant legal setback. The decision came after the National Trust for Historic Preservation successfully sued, arguing that congressional approval was necessary.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1 to uphold the preliminary injunction, stopping the controversial project. The ballroom, slated for the East Wing site, was part of a broader effort by Trump to revamp Washington's iconic government buildings without legislative approval.
Justice Department attorney Yaakov Roth argued the project's national security importance, but critics claim it's an overreach of presidential authority. Trump defended the ballroom's costs, citing improved quality and size. The administration now faces 14 days to escalate the case to the Supreme Court.
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