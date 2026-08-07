Senate Advances Russia Sanctions Bill Backed by Late Senator Graham

A significant majority of the U.S. Senate supported a comprehensive Russia sanctions bill on Friday, a long-delayed measure backed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill now awaits consideration by the House of Representatives, potentially as soon as next month.

Senator Graham, a dedicated ally of Kyiv, advocated for the legislation to increase economic pressure on Moscow due to its actions in Ukraine. The bill also proposes expanded sanctions on Iran, aligning with President Donald Trump's objectives. The vote result was 68 to 9 in favor of the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,' which includes sanctions on Russian officials and tariffs on China, India, and others to discourage reliance on Russian energy.

Despite Senate support, House passage is uncertain due to potential political repercussions and economic impacts on U.S. importers. The proposed legislation allows Trump to impose up to 100% tariffs on nations heavily reliant on Russian energy. Proponents argue the targeted tariffs will effectively reduce Russian war financing without adverse effects. The agreement marks a crucial chance for Congress to enhance support for Ukraine, with a strong Senate vote potentially influencing House approval.