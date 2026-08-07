Trump's Ongoing Battle to Remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook

U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing the dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, despite a Supreme Court ruling blocking such attempts. The White House requested Cook respond to mortgage fraud allegations. Cook, the first Black woman Fed governor, denies the allegations, citing policy differences as the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 22:37 IST
Trump's Ongoing Battle to Remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is once again attempting to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to sources from ABC News. This move comes despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June that halted any such dismissal, aiming to protect the Fed's independence against unprecedented executive challenges.

The dispute has arisen over unverified mortgage fraud allegations against Cook, with the White House officially notifying her of the president's considerations for her removal. They have requested Cook to respond within three weeks, reigniting the high-stakes conflict between the executive branch and the central bank.

This ongoing struggle highlights the tensions related to differences in monetary policy, with Cook, the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor, denouncing the allegations as a mere pretext. Trump's actions signify a continued pressure on the Federal Reserve, posing questions about maintaining independence and governance within key financial institutions.

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