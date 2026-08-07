Trump's Ongoing Battle to Remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook

President Donald Trump is once again attempting to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to sources from ABC News. This move comes despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June that halted any such dismissal, aiming to protect the Fed's independence against unprecedented executive challenges.

The dispute has arisen over unverified mortgage fraud allegations against Cook, with the White House officially notifying her of the president's considerations for her removal. They have requested Cook to respond within three weeks, reigniting the high-stakes conflict between the executive branch and the central bank.

This ongoing struggle highlights the tensions related to differences in monetary policy, with Cook, the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor, denouncing the allegations as a mere pretext. Trump's actions signify a continued pressure on the Federal Reserve, posing questions about maintaining independence and governance within key financial institutions.