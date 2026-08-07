India Backs Community Radio With ₹50 Crore Disaster Support Scheme

India is strengthening the role of Community Radio Stations in disaster communication, with the government continuing a ₹50 crore support scheme that will help stations upgrade equipment, maintain broadcasts during emergencies and provide timely information to communities in vulnerable areas.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L. Murugan shared details of the initiative in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the importance of community radio in delivering reliable information in local languages during floods, earthquakes, severe weather and other emergencies.

Community Radio Becomes Local Emergency Information Network

Under India's policy guidelines for Community Radio Stations, the primary purpose of these broadcasters is to serve people living within their coverage areas, giving stations a distinctly local role that can become especially important when communities face an emergency.

The government can direct stations to broadcast special messages when required during natural disasters, emergencies or other situations involving public interest, with permission holders required to carry those messages. Stations are also permitted to air announcements from local administrations covering civic services, health alerts, natural calamities and other information residents may need.

Community radio can be particularly useful in locations where people need updates in familiar local languages and where broader television or national radio coverage may not provide enough neighbourhood-level information.

Disaster-Prone Areas Could Get More Stations

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked State and Union Territory administrations to make greater use of community radio for disaster-related communication, particularly in areas that regularly face floods, coastal hazards and other natural risks.

Communications have been sent to Chief Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries responsible for Revenue and Disaster Management, asking authorities to use existing stations for emergency information while identifying areas where new Community Radio Stations could be established.

Expanding coverage in vulnerable districts could provide local administrations with another communication channel for sharing warnings, evacuation information, health guidance and updates on essential services during emergencies.

₹50 Crore Scheme to Support Radio Infrastructure

Financial assistance will come through the Central Sector Scheme, Supporting Community Radio Movement in India, which has been approved for continuation from 2026-27 through 2030-31 with an outlay of ₹50 crore.

The programme supports both new and existing stations by helping them purchase or replace equipment required for broadcasting. Funding can also cover backup power systems such as uninterruptible power supplies, generator sets and solar power equipment, which can help stations remain operational when disasters disrupt normal electricity supplies.

Reliable backup power can be critical during floods, storms and other emergencies because the period when electricity and communications infrastructure is under the greatest pressure is often when residents most urgently need verified local information.

Emergency Grant Available After Natural Disasters

Operational Community Radio Stations affected by natural disasters can also receive an Emergency Grant of ₹11.50 lakh under the scheme, providing financial support when events such as floods, lightning or earthquakes damage equipment or disrupt broadcasting operations.

The combination of infrastructure funding and emergency assistance reflects a broader effort to keep community broadcasting functional when conventional communication systems may be strained.

By strengthening local stations and encouraging their expansion in disaster-vulnerable areas, the government is positioning community radio as more than a platform for local programming, giving it a larger role in public safety and emergency communication where fast, understandable and locally relevant information can make a practical difference.