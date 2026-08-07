Senate Drama: Cassidy's Crucial Vote for Blanche as Attorney General

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy supported Todd Blanche for attorney general, crucially advancing Donald Trump's nominee amid debates on Justice Department independence. Cassidy's approval followed Senator Lisa Murkowski's opposition, marking a contentious cabinet debate. Concerns included Blanche's investigations into Trump's critics and granting tax immunity to Trump and his allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 22:03 IST
Senate Drama: Cassidy's Crucial Vote for Blanche as Attorney General
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Republican Senator Bill Cassidy announced his support for Todd Blanche as the next U.S. Attorney General, likely ensuring Blanche's confirmation after a prolonged fight in the Senate. This pivotal decision came after Senator Lisa Murkowski declared opposition due to concerns over Blanche's impartiality, leaving the nomination in jeopardy.

Blanche, serving as acting attorney general since April, faced scrutiny across party lines, particularly regarding his handling of President Trump-related investigations which critics argued compromised the Justice Department's traditional independence. Cassidy, representing Louisiana, expressed reservations about Blanche's involvement in a controversial tax settlement with Trump but ultimately trusted in Blanche's ability to advise the president candidly.

The Senate faced pressure to confirm Blanche before a month-long recess, with Senate leader John Thune pushing for swift resolution. Notably, Blanche secured backing from previously hesitant Republicans, reassuring them that contentious policies would not progress under his leadership. Still, opposition from some senators, citing various controversies, indicated lingering divisiveness.

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