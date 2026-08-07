Senator Murkowski Opposes Attorney General Nominee Todd Blanche

In a significant political development, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski has declared her stance against the confirmation of Todd Blanche as attorney general.

Citing distrust in his capacity to curb perceived excesses of the Trump administration, Murkowski's decision underscores a growing divide among Republican senators regarding Blanche's appointment.

While some Senators, like John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, have pledged support following concessions, the critical vote looms with uncertainty as leaders push for a resolution before their recess.