Senate Confirms Trump's Key Diplomatic Nominees Amid Controversy
The U.S. Senate confirmed several of President Trump's nominees for key government positions, including ambassadorships to Australia, Norway, and Brazil. The confirmations faced partisan lines, with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing. The diplomatic spat with Brazil over nominee Daniel Perez has escalated tensions further.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed dozens of President Donald Trump's nominations for crucial government roles, addressing a backlog of ambassadorships and State Department positions that remained unfilled for months.
The 74 approved nominations, passed by a narrow 51 to 47 vote along party lines, notably include 11 ambassadors to foreign nations, despite some contentious ties, notably with Brazil.
Amid rising tensions, the U.S. revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador to Washington after Brazil delayed approving Trump's nominee, intensifying diplomatic strife between the U.S. and Brazil.
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