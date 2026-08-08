Senate Confirms Trump's Key Diplomatic Nominees Amid Controversy

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed dozens of President Donald Trump's nominations for crucial government roles, addressing a backlog of ambassadorships and State Department positions that remained unfilled for months.

The 74 approved nominations, passed by a narrow 51 to 47 vote along party lines, notably include 11 ambassadors to foreign nations, despite some contentious ties, notably with Brazil.

Amid rising tensions, the U.S. revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador to Washington after Brazil delayed approving Trump's nominee, intensifying diplomatic strife between the U.S. and Brazil.