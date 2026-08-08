Spain Tightens Borders Amid Migratory Tensions with Italy

Spain is implementing border controls for flights and ships from Italy starting Saturday, until September 7, due to tensions over irregular migration. Passport and visa checks will be conducted to manage migratory pressure, following Italy's measures prompted by a migration surge to Spain's African enclave of Ceuta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 01:09 IST
Spain Tightens Borders Amid Migratory Tensions with Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's government announced on Friday its decision to impose border controls on flights and ships arriving from Italy, commencing from midnight on Saturday and lasting until September 7. This move comes amid a diplomatic row between the two countries regarding irregular migration flows.

The Spanish authorities intend to enforce rigorous passport, nationality, and visa verification for passengers arriving from Italy. This measure targets Italian nationals and visitors from other regions entering from Italy, as the country grapples with what it describes as persistent irregular migratory pressure.

Spain's new border policy mirrors Italy's recent immigration control actions, which were initiated in response to a significant influx of around 72,000 migrants arriving at Spain's Ceuta enclave on July 30. The coordinated efforts highlight the escalating migration issues impacting both nations.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026