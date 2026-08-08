Spain Tightens Borders Amid Migratory Tensions with Italy

Spain's government announced on Friday its decision to impose border controls on flights and ships arriving from Italy, commencing from midnight on Saturday and lasting until September 7. This move comes amid a diplomatic row between the two countries regarding irregular migration flows.

The Spanish authorities intend to enforce rigorous passport, nationality, and visa verification for passengers arriving from Italy. This measure targets Italian nationals and visitors from other regions entering from Italy, as the country grapples with what it describes as persistent irregular migratory pressure.

Spain's new border policy mirrors Italy's recent immigration control actions, which were initiated in response to a significant influx of around 72,000 migrants arriving at Spain's Ceuta enclave on July 30. The coordinated efforts highlight the escalating migration issues impacting both nations.