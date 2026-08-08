Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc across Japan and China

Typhoon Dolphin has caused significant damage in Japan's Okinawa prefecture and is headed towards China's east coast. The storm has injured six people, disrupted power and air travel, and led to precautionary measures, including port shutdowns and increased emergency alerts in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 14:01 IST
Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc across Japan and China
  • Country:
  • Japan

Typhoon Dolphin struck Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture on Saturday, causing injuries to six people and disrupting power to over 50,000 buildings. The storm is now en route to China's east coast, compelling authorities to shut ports and suspend ferries in preparation.

In Okinawa, five elderly residents sustained non-life-threatening injuries, three of whom fell because of strong winds. Approximately 39,000 buildings lost power in Kagoshima, while power outages affected just over 12,000 buildings in Okinawa. Airlines ANA and Japan Airlines have canceled flights to and from Okinawa due to the adverse weather conditions.

The typhoon, with gusts peaking at 216 kph, is expected to significantly impact Okinawa and Amami island. As it moves towards China, authorities have classified it as an orange-category typhoon and raised the emergency response level. Operations at ports and airports have been halted, and construction work has been suspended in anticipation of the storm's impact.

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