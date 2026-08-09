Daniel Kinahan Extradited: A Major Blow to Global Crime

The UAE has extradited Daniel Kinahan, an alleged Irish crime boss, to Ireland. Kinahan was arrested in Dubai and identified as a leader of the Kinahan Organized Crime Group by the U.S., with a $5 million reward for his capture. His extradition marks a significant move against international crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 16:01 IST
Daniel Kinahan Extradited: A Major Blow to Global Crime
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant move against international crime, the United Arab Emirates has extradited alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan to Irish authorities. The UAE state news agency reported the handover, citing a joint statement.

Arrested in April in Dubai, Kinahan has been identified as one of the three leaders of the Kinahan Organized Crime Group by the United States. His capture carried a $5 million reward set by U.S. authorities in 2022.

This extradition signifies a major blow to the global crime network and highlights the cooperation between international law enforcement agencies in tackling organized crime.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026