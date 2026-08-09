Daniel Kinahan Extradited: A Major Blow to Global Crime
The UAE has extradited Daniel Kinahan, an alleged Irish crime boss, to Ireland. Kinahan was arrested in Dubai and identified as a leader of the Kinahan Organized Crime Group by the U.S., with a $5 million reward for his capture. His extradition marks a significant move against international crime.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant move against international crime, the United Arab Emirates has extradited alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan to Irish authorities. The UAE state news agency reported the handover, citing a joint statement.
Arrested in April in Dubai, Kinahan has been identified as one of the three leaders of the Kinahan Organized Crime Group by the United States. His capture carried a $5 million reward set by U.S. authorities in 2022.
This extradition signifies a major blow to the global crime network and highlights the cooperation between international law enforcement agencies in tackling organized crime.
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