From Dubai to Dublin: The Capture of Alleged Crime Boss Daniel Kinahan

The United Arab Emirates has extradited Irish national Daniel Kinahan, purported head of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, to Ireland, according to a joint statement cited by the UAE state news agency WAM. Kinahan was apprehended in Dubai in April and is globally recognized as a significant player in transnational organised crime.

Representatives for Kinahan could not be immediately reached for comment. In 2021, Kinahan's attorney told the BBC that Kinahan has neither a criminal record nor convictions, labeling the crime allegations as unfounded. The extradition was executed under a UAE-Ireland agreement, following a ruling by a Dubai court.

Kinahan has been linked to numerous criminal activities, including murder and drug trafficking, as per official requests from Irish authorities, noted in the joint statement. Upon his arrival in Ireland, Kinahan, who resided in Dubai for a decade, is anticipated to be charged with directing organised crime.