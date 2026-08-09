From Dubai to Dublin: The Capture of Alleged Crime Boss Daniel Kinahan

The UAE has deported alleged crime gang leader Daniel Kinahan to Irish authorities. Accused of leading a notorious criminal organization, Kinahan faces charges in Ireland. The extradition follows a court ruling and collaborative efforts between the UAE and Irish law enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 17:04 IST
From Dubai to Dublin: The Capture of Alleged Crime Boss Daniel Kinahan
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has extradited Irish national Daniel Kinahan, purported head of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, to Ireland, according to a joint statement cited by the UAE state news agency WAM. Kinahan was apprehended in Dubai in April and is globally recognized as a significant player in transnational organised crime.

Representatives for Kinahan could not be immediately reached for comment. In 2021, Kinahan's attorney told the BBC that Kinahan has neither a criminal record nor convictions, labeling the crime allegations as unfounded. The extradition was executed under a UAE-Ireland agreement, following a ruling by a Dubai court.

Kinahan has been linked to numerous criminal activities, including murder and drug trafficking, as per official requests from Irish authorities, noted in the joint statement. Upon his arrival in Ireland, Kinahan, who resided in Dubai for a decade, is anticipated to be charged with directing organised crime.

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