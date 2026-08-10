Deadly Mocha Assault: Houthi Aggression on the Rise

In a significant escalation of violence, Houthi forces launched a deadly attack on the Red Sea port city of Mocha. According to the Yemeni military, seven individuals, including four armed forces members and three civilians, were killed, with an additional 30 individuals left wounded.

The attack, which occurred early Monday, involved the launch of several ballistic missiles and drones. The military confirmed that its air defenses successfully intercepted and shot down 11 of the Houthi drones used in the assault.

Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV aired footage of the missiles and drones, with spokesperson Yahya Saree indicating that the strikes targeted Saudi troop concentrations and weapons depots. The Yemeni military also reported residential neighborhoods in Mocha being hit, raising the stakes in the ongoing conflict.