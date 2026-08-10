Indonesia's Mount Bromo Blaze Envelops 550 Hectares

Indonesian authorities have successfully extinguished a fire that ravaged 550 hectares in Mount Bromo National Park, East Java, an official confirmed on Monday. However, concerns remain as fresh hotspots have emerged near the caldera.

Efforts are ongoing to control these new threats and prevent additional devastation in the ecologically significant park.

Regular monitoring and quick response strategies are critical at this point to mitigate potential environmental damage and ensure the safety of the surrounding communities.