Indonesia's Mount Bromo Blaze Envelops 550 Hectares

A fire in Indonesia's Mount Bromo National Park in East Java, affecting 550 hectares, has been brought under control. However, new hotspots have been identified near the caldera, posing fresh challenges for the authorities. Officials continue to monitor the situation to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 08:23 IST
Indonesia's Mount Bromo Blaze Envelops 550 Hectares
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian authorities have successfully extinguished a fire that ravaged 550 hectares in Mount Bromo National Park, East Java, an official confirmed on Monday. However, concerns remain as fresh hotspots have emerged near the caldera.

Efforts are ongoing to control these new threats and prevent additional devastation in the ecologically significant park.

Regular monitoring and quick response strategies are critical at this point to mitigate potential environmental damage and ensure the safety of the surrounding communities.

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