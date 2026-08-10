Iran Nears Agreement with Oman on Strait of Hormuz Amid Tensions with U.S.

Iran is on the verge of sealing an agreement with Oman to define new shipping lanes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This development comes amidst U.S. sanctions and growing regional tensions. Iran insists that the U.S. must fulfill certain conditions, such as lifting sanctions and paying compensation, before the waterway is reopened.

The discussions between Iran and the U.S. are indirect, with messages being exchanged through intermediaries. The U.S., according to President Donald Trump, is maintaining a cautious approach, observing Iran’s economic challenges while partially engaging in negotiations.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized the reopening of the strait hinges on U.S. actions, including ceasing military threats, ending the blockade, and returning frozen assets. Ongoing conflict in the region is exacerbated by Houthi rebel attacks, further escalating regional instability.