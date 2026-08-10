Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc Across Eastern China

Torrential rain and fierce winds following Typhoon Dolphin have hit several eastern provinces in China, flooding areas and causing chaos in Shanghai, the nation's second-largest city. With maximum winds of 151 km/h, the typhoon landed in Zhejiang before weakening, but it continued to drench other regions including Anhui, Jiangsu, and Shandong on Monday.

Numerous streets in the suburban districts of Jiading and Qingpu in Shanghai were submerged under water on Monday morning, as evident from live streams shared on social media, although Reuters could not verify these videos. Flight operations were heavily impacted, with Shanghai airports cancelling 943 flights, nearly a 40% capacity reduction, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Dolphin, deemed the strongest typhoon to hit China this year, is expected to advance deeper inland to the central provinces such as Hubei and Henan. Beijing authorities have issued warnings, preparing for torrential rains as the storm's remnants head north. The typhoon is notable for its unusually long journey of 6,000 km, making its cloud system three times larger than that of an average typhoon.