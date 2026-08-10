Taiwan's Tactical Drill: Simulating a Communications Blackout

Taiwan initiated a significant tactical drill by throttling mobile internet services across central Taiwan on Monday. This unprecedented move was part of its annual war games, aimed at preparing for potential Chinese military aggression or natural disasters.

The exercise included air raid drills, with communication disruption being a key component, centered around the bustling metropolis of Taichung. Despite only basic mobile phone services functioning, essential utilities like ATMs and fixed internet services continued uninterrupted.

In addition to this, Taiwan's military demonstrated its defense capabilities by simulating a counter-assault on the Penghu Islands, a strategic location in the Taiwan Strait, marking a broader effort to strengthen military readiness amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions with China.