Northern NATO countries, facing heightened security threats, are stepping up defenses around critical infrastructure amid concerns over potential Russian 'false flag' attacks using Ukrainian drones. Lithuania's recent warnings highlight fears of sabotage by Moscow as U.S. commitment to NATO remains uncertain.

The Baltic states, including Latvia and Estonia, alongside Poland, are vigilant and enhancing protective measures. Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas emphasized the seriousness of the threat, noting increased exchanges of intelligence and bolstered security around essential facilities, such as the Kruonis Pumped Storage hydro plant and natural gas terminals.

As allegations of clandestine plans for hybrid warfare intensify, regional intelligence points to possible political disruptions at NATO's headquarters, while Poland explores alternative gas import routes. Meanwhile, Poland's nuclear power initiatives face sabotage concerns, complicating the geopolitical landscape.