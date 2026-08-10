Crackdown on Unhygienic Practices: Karnataka's Food Safety Sweep

The Karnataka Food Safety Department's inspection across Bengaluru resulted in the seizure and destruction of 132 kg of unsafe food and 15 litres of used oil. Key defaulters included UB City's Sky Hotel and Skyee Lounge, alongside other offenders like Royal Chain and Senchez Hotel, facing penalties for unhygienic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:27 IST
Crackdown on Unhygienic Practices: Karnataka's Food Safety Sweep
Food safety dept seize unfit food items from hotels (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a sweeping operation across Bengaluru, the Karnataka Food Safety Department uncovered alarming food safety violations, leading to the seizure and destruction of 132 kg of unsafe food and 15 litres of used cooking oil in various hotels.

Key among the violators was Hotel Sky in UB City, where inspectors found 45 kg of decayed chicken and beef, along with 6 kg of vegetable cutlets and 15 litres of used oil, all deemed unfit for consumption and destroyed as per regulations. Additionally, the Skyee Lounge's kitchen faced closure due to unhygienic maintenance, with rotten meats and expired dairy products discovered.

The enforcement extended to other establishments, including Royal Chain Hotel, where 55 kg of food, comprising 50 kg of duck and 5 kg of fish, was seized. Senchez Hotel had 3 kg of fish confiscated, with further discards of cake, potatoes, and tacos. Madras Kitchen and Tescon Hotel also faced seizures of green peas and mushrooms, respectively.

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