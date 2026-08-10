UAE Cybersecurity Triumph: Shielding Key Sectors

The United Arab Emirates' Cyber Security Council has successfully thwarted cyber attacks aimed at compromising critical sectors, including aviation, energy, and education. This significant defense operation was reported by the state-run news agency on Monday.

The council, which operates under the direct oversight of the UAE government, has become a crucial protector in the face of growing digital threats facing the region.

Authorities emphasized that such proactive measures are essential to maintain national security and safeguard the country's infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.