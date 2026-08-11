Turkey's Bold Step Toward Peace: New Law on PKK Disbandment

Turkey's parliament has taken a significant move by passing a law that sets up a legal framework to disband the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). This decision marks a critical step in efforts to end a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives over several decades.

The new legislation provides legal protections to many former militants who have not committed specified crimes, assisting in their transition back to civilian life. It also facilitates the suspension of prison terms for some individuals convicted of PKK membership, supporting their reintegration into society.

This law signifies an important development in Turkey's journey towards peace, promoting reconciliation and addressing one of the nation's longstanding internal challenges.