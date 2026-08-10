Iran Unperturbed by Regional Security Pact

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei expressed no concern over the recent security pact between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, affirming that Tehran does not see the agreement as a threat. He emphasized the strategic shift toward regional reliance on internal capabilities, and the pact's potential to enhance regional security against common threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 13:27 IST
Iran Unperturbed by Regional Security Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran, through its Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, dismissed concerns over a newly formed security alliance between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, stating it is not aimed against Tehran.

Baghaei highlighted a regional trend towards self-reliance in security, suggesting nations prefer their own capabilities over dependence on external forces.

Highlighting capacities to address geopolitical and historic realities, Baghaei noted the pact's potential to fortify regional security against common adversaries, notably Israel, which he referred to as the 'Zionist enemy.'

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Canada
2
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

India
3
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Colombia
4
Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026