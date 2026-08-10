Iran Unperturbed by Regional Security Pact

Iran, through its Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, dismissed concerns over a newly formed security alliance between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, stating it is not aimed against Tehran.

Baghaei highlighted a regional trend towards self-reliance in security, suggesting nations prefer their own capabilities over dependence on external forces.

Highlighting capacities to address geopolitical and historic realities, Baghaei noted the pact's potential to fortify regional security against common adversaries, notably Israel, which he referred to as the 'Zionist enemy.'