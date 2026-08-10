Iran Unperturbed by Regional Security Pact
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei expressed no concern over the recent security pact between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, affirming that Tehran does not see the agreement as a threat. He emphasized the strategic shift toward regional reliance on internal capabilities, and the pact's potential to enhance regional security against common threats.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran, through its Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, dismissed concerns over a newly formed security alliance between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, stating it is not aimed against Tehran.
Baghaei highlighted a regional trend towards self-reliance in security, suggesting nations prefer their own capabilities over dependence on external forces.
Highlighting capacities to address geopolitical and historic realities, Baghaei noted the pact's potential to fortify regional security against common adversaries, notably Israel, which he referred to as the 'Zionist enemy.'
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