Turmoil in the Red Sea: Houthi Strikes and the Growing Gulf Alliance

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have launched a significant attack on Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, escalating regional tensions. The strike follows recent defense agreements Saudi Arabia has made with Turkey and Pakistan to counter instability stemming from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Despite the attack, which utilized drones and resulted in a fire that was swiftly extinguished, there have been no injuries reported. The Saudi energy ministry is handling the matter, though the Houthis continue to claim a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, a claim denied by Riyadh.

This incident adds to the volatility in the region, with the Houthis having targeted such facilities before, taxying global energy supplies. The growing alliance between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan asserts a united front while also underscoring the deep-rooted tensions affecting global energy markets.