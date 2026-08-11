New Zealand Government Receives 18 Local Council Reform Proposals

The New Zealand Government has received 18 proposals from councils seeking changes to the way local government is organised under the Head Start reform initiative, marking the next stage of a process designed to give local leaders a direct role in shaping future council structures. RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Local Government Minister Simon Watts confirmed the submissions and thanked councils for the work involved in preparing ideas that could lead to significant changes before the 2028 local government elections.

Head Start was introduced after councils raised concerns about the need for simpler and more efficient local government arrangements, particularly as the Government moves ahead with wider changes to the planning system. Rather than developing every reorganisation model centrally, the initiative allowed councils to submit their own proposals based on local circumstances, community needs and the way services could be delivered across their regions.

Councils Given a Chance to Shape Reform

Bishop said previous attempts to reform local government had struggled because major structural change can be difficult to pursue, while keeping existing arrangements is often the easier choice. The Government's current approach gives councils willing to consider change an opportunity to influence what future local government could look like instead of waiting for a nationwide model to be imposed.

The 18 submissions show that a number of councils have chosen to take up that opportunity, though the Government has not yet announced which proposals are likely to advance. Some parts of the country have also produced more than one proposal, meaning ministers could eventually have competing models for the same area to consider.

Cabinet to Review Proposals in September

Officials will now examine each submission against the Government's agreed assessment criteria and prepare advice for ministers. Cabinet is expected to consider the proposals in September and decide which should move into the detailed design phase, where the practical implications of each proposed reorganisation can be examined more closely.

Watts said proposals from the same area would not automatically be grouped together or treated as a single option. Each submission will instead be considered on its individual merits before Cabinet determines which ideas deserve further development.

Moving into detailed design will not guarantee that a proposal becomes reality. Cabinet will make another decision after that work is completed, with successful reforms expected to be implemented through legislation specifically written for the affected councils or regions.

Changes Could Be in Place Before 2028 Elections

The Government's timetable points toward approved local government changes being legislated before the 2028 local elections, giving affected communities and councils time to prepare for any new structures. The final shape of those reforms will depend on the proposals selected by Cabinet and the detailed work that follows.

Questions also remain about councils and regions that do not move forward through Head Start. The Government is considering a separate backstop process for those areas, with its design expected to draw on lessons from the current proposals, feedback gathered through consultation and further advice from officials.

More information about the 18 proposals is expected after Cabinet has considered the submissions, including which council-led ideas will be taken into detailed design and which will go no further.