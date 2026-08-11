Fed's Struggle: Independence Under Political Pressure

The U.S. Federal Reserve's independence is again under scrutiny as President Donald Trump renews efforts to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This political maneuver aims to pressure the central bank amidst speculation of imminent interest rate hikes.

Despite unproven mortgage fraud allegations against Cook and a June Supreme Court ruling upholding the Fed's protections, Trump demands Cook's response within three weeks. Such actions place Fed Chair Kevin Warsh in a challenging position as he tries to maintain the Fed's independence.

With a critical Federal Open Market Committee meeting approaching, Trump's efforts could influence interest rate decisions, risking long-term inflation credibility. The financial community remains watchful of these developments and their potential impact on the broader economic landscape.