Escalating Gun Violence Fuels Tighter Controls in Thailand

A Thai official was killed by a gunman in Bangkok, amid increasing calls for gun control. This follows a recent school shooting by a teenager, which has reignited debate over firearm regulations. Authorities are implementing new safety protocols and the Prime Minister has vowed to tighten gun laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:47 IST
Escalating Gun Violence Fuels Tighter Controls in Thailand
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  • Thailand

A gunman fatally shot a Thai official in a local government office on the outskirts of Bangkok on Monday, authorities reported. The incident, involving former lawmaker Chalong Riewrang, occurred over a personal disagreement regarding borrowed money, according to Police Lieutenant General Wattana Yijin.

This event comes on the heels of a deadly shooting spree by a 14-year-old at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, which intensified discussions on gun control within the country. The boy's rampage ended with nine dead and over 20 injured, marking Thailand's deadliest mass shooting in nearly four years.

In response, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reaffirmed his intent to strengthen firearm regulations. Thai schools are stepping up security measures, while the Education Ministry plans to develop comprehensive safety protocols, including mental health assessments and enhanced weapon detection, to prevent future tragedies.

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