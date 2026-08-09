Syria and Russia Forge Future of Strategic Bases

Syria and Russia have finalized a memorandum of understanding to determine the future of Russian bases at Tartous and Hmeimim in Syria, following 18 months of negotiations. This agreement marks a significant development in the military and geopolitical landscape of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 17:50 IST
Syria and Russia Forge Future of Strategic Bases
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  • Syria

Syria and Russia have reached a pivotal memorandum of understanding regarding the future of Russian military bases in Tartous and Hmeimim, Syrian foreign ministry officials announced on Sunday.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, this accord follows 18 months of intense negotiations between the two nations. Though details of the reorganization process remain undisclosed, the agreement is set to reshape Russia's military presence along the Syrian coast.

The continued collaboration reinforces the strategic relationship between Damascus and Moscow, potentially influencing regional dynamics.

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