Syria and Russia have reached a pivotal memorandum of understanding regarding the future of Russian military bases in Tartous and Hmeimim, Syrian foreign ministry officials announced on Sunday.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, this accord follows 18 months of intense negotiations between the two nations. Though details of the reorganization process remain undisclosed, the agreement is set to reshape Russia's military presence along the Syrian coast.

The continued collaboration reinforces the strategic relationship between Damascus and Moscow, potentially influencing regional dynamics.