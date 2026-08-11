Legal Battle Against Trump's Birthright Citizenship Orders Intensifies

In an escalating legal confrontation, the ACLU and various advocacy groups have petitioned a federal judge to obstruct President Donald Trump's efforts to curtail birthright citizenship. A recent filing in New Hampshire contends that Trump's August 6 executive orders are an unlawful maneuver following the Supreme Court's June ruling.

The Supreme Court previously determined that Trump's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship was unconstitutional, citing a direct conflict with the 14th Amendment. However, the President is accused of persisting in his efforts to exert control over the issue, ignoring the court's directives.

The court filing emphasizes that the government's executive orders should not undermine citizenship rights. As of now, neither the Department of Justice nor Trump's legal representatives have made any public comments regarding the ongoing litigation.