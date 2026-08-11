Global Tensions and Market Uncertainty Drive Oil Prices Near $90

Oil prices approached $90 per barrel on Tuesday as stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding a peace deal and the Strait of Hormuz reopening created market tension. President Donald Trump's recent insistence on compensation demands from Iran further complicates efforts to resolve the situation.

Brent crude futures rose sharply, marking a significant increase from recent lows, a development that reflects broader uncertainties in global markets driven by fluctuating inflation expectations and central bank policies. The pending U.S. July consumer price report looms as a potential influencer for the Federal Reserve's forthcoming decisions.

Investors face a complex landscape where bond yields and commodity prices shift in response to geopolitical and economic developments. High-stakes partnerships, like Nvidia's with major financial players for AI infrastructure, add layers of intrigue and concern, reminiscent of historical financial crises.