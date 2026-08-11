Easing Tensions: U.S. and Iran Near Strait of Hormuz Deal

Pakistan announced that the U.S. and Iran are nearing a deal on the Strait of Hormuz, brokered by Qatar and Oman, despite reports of fresh attacks in regional waters. The agreement aims to reopen this crucial waterway, previously blocked due to ongoing conflicts, with significant implications for global oil trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 20:44 IST
Easing Tensions: U.S. and Iran Near Strait of Hormuz Deal
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On Tuesday, Pakistan indicated that the United States and Iran were nearing a potential deal concerning the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as suggested by the signals from Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Qatar, another mediator, confirmed that discussions about the strait's management were in advanced stages, even as new tensions arose over shipping in the region.

The development brings fresh hope to resolving a stalemate that has critically disrupted the passage of global oil and liquefied natural gas through the waterway. The negotiations, reportedly marked by intermediaries' messages, stalled earlier due to fresh demands from U.S. President Donald Trump, including reparations from Iran for historic damages.

Despite these diplomatic strides, piracy and attacks in the Gulf of Oman and the Red Sea continue to threaten maritime trade, illustrating the fragile nature of peace in the region. The situation remains tense, with various geopolitical actors actively seeking to assert control, creating an unstable backdrop for the tentative peace arrangement.

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