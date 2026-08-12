Oman's Coast Under Threat: Oil Spill Crisis Deepens

A vast oil slick from the grounded tanker Caroline Bezengi is approaching the Omani mainland, as reported by the United Nations' shipping agency on Wednesday.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) spokesperson confirmed that oil has started drifting towards the northeast of Al-Qibliyyah Island and reaching the mainland. Authorities have initiated oil spill contingency measures. The spill, originating from a nature reserve in Oman, covers almost 400 square kilometers, as disclosed by the Omani government on Monday.

The Caroline Bezengi, with around 800,000 barrels of Russian oil destined for Asia, ran aground off the Omani coast on June 30, positioned approximately 22 nautical miles from Sharbithat. The IMO spokesperson indicated that the monsoon season has hindered salvage operations and limited access, yet the organization continues to closely monitor the situation.