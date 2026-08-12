Drone Warfare Escalates Tensions: Novorossiysk Under Attack

In a significant escalation of tensions, Ukraine launched an unprecedented overnight drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk. The assault, which disrupted two major grain terminals, has heightened concerns over the future of global grain exports.

The attack specifically targeted a naval base, deploying drones, missiles, and unmanned boats. Russian authorities, including Krasnodar's governor, reported casualties, including a child, and substantial damage to infrastructure and residential buildings.

With Novorossiysk crucial to Russia's grain exports and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the offensive has exacerbated fears of increased hunger in Africa and the Middle East. Meanwhile, Kyiv has submitted proposals to U.S. negotiators to resolve the ongoing conflict.