Sephora's Strategic Move: Partnering with Glam42 in Israel
Sephora denies plans to open standalone stores in Israel, dispelling media rumors. Instead, it partners with Israeli retailer Glam42 through a temporary resale agreement for Sephora Collection products, set to roll out in Glam42 stores. This move follows increased boycott pressures due to Israel's geopolitical actions.
- Country:
- Israel
Sephora, the beauty retailer owned by LVMH, announced that it has no intentions to establish its own stores in Israel, contradicting recent media claims of an impending launch.
Instead, Sephora confirmed a collaboration with Israeli retailer Glam42, allowing Sephora Collection products to be sold in select Glam42 locations from the end of August.
This partnership unfolds amidst mounting pressures from a boycott movement against businesses operating in Israel, spurred by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.