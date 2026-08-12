Goyal Criticizes Opposition's Disruptions in Parliament

Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized the opposition, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for stalling parliamentary proceedings and lacking genuine discussion points. He accused them of prioritizing disruption over national interest. Despite the government's readiness for dialogue, the opposition's shifting stance obstructs substantive debates, affecting democratic processes and important constituency issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 20:39 IST
Goyal Criticizes Opposition's Disruptions in Parliament
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a sharp critique, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, of intentionally disrupting Parliament proceedings and lacking substantial discussion topics. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Goyal stressed that the government was open to dialogue but claimed opposition tactics revealed their real motives.

Goyal asserted, 'The opposition has been completely exposed. Initially demanding discussions but changing their stance once the government agrees shows a lack of substantive issues, especially on Rahul Gandhi's part.' He criticized the persistent disruptions for hindering other MPs' chances to address critical constituency matters.

The minister voiced concerns over the impact of these actions on democracy, noting, 'The true strength of democracy lies in Parliament's effective functioning, something the opposition clearly disregards.' Disruptions continued in the Lok Sabha over student protests, with the government offering immediate discussions, though adjournments persisted. (ANI)

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