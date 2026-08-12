DHL, Standard Bank and MTN Join Forces to Help African SMEs Grow

Small and medium-sized businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa are set to receive wider support in financing, technology, export preparation and international market access through new partnerships bringing together South Africa's Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), DHL, Standard Bank and MTN.

The initiatives are being introduced through DHL's GoTrade programme, with the partners focusing on practical barriers that often prevent smaller African businesses from expanding beyond their domestic markets. SMEs account for more than 90% of businesses and around 70% of employment across Sub-Saharan Africa, giving their ability to grow and trade internationally a direct connection to jobs and wider economic development.

GoTrade has operated in more than 50 countries since 2021 and supported over 24,000 SMEs globally, including more than 8,000 women-owned businesses. More than 8,000 SMEs in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in its programmes and capacity-building activities. DHL also plans to invest €300 million across Africa by 2030, with programmes supporting trade participation forming part of that broader commitment.

Government Partnership Opens Doors for Emerging Exporters

The collaboration between the dtic and DHL will concentrate on trade education, business clinics, capacity building, trade missions and initiatives linked to major trading corridors. Businesses will also receive information about frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is creating opportunities for companies to reach customers across African markets.

Acting Deputy Director-General Willem van der Spuy said cooperation between government and private companies can give emerging exporters practical assistance while improving competitiveness and participation in regional and international trade.

Standard Bank Connects Finance With Buyers and Markets

Standard Bank will bring its African network, trade-finance capabilities and cross-border expertise to the partnership, helping SMEs turn export plans into commercially workable opportunities rather than treating access to funding as the only requirement for expansion.

Businesses will be connected with the bank's Export Readiness Programme, which provides knowledge, advisory assistance and practical tools for entering international markets. Introduced in KwaZulu-Natal in 2025, the programme has expanded into Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Standard Bank's partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China also creates links between African companies and Chinese buyers. During 2025, the bank connected businesses from four African markets with Chinese importers seeking products including coffee, cocoa, rooibos tea, nuts and wine.

MTN Brings Digital Tools Into the SME Growth Journey

MTN's contribution will focus on helping businesses strengthen their digital capabilities, an increasingly important requirement for companies that want to reach customers, manage teams and conduct transactions across borders.

SMEs will receive digital skills training along with access to connectivity and cloud services for secure data storage, remote work, collaboration and business expansion. Support will also cover digital payments, online marketing, mentorship and guidance for companies preparing to enter export markets.

MTN Group Chief Enterprise Business Officer David Behr said combining digital technology with DHL's international trade expertise could help SMEs improve business performance and reach opportunities across Africa and further abroad.

Partnerships Target a Bigger Pipeline of Export-Ready SMEs

DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa CEO Hennie Heymans said African entrepreneurs have the innovation and ambition to compete internationally, but sustainable expansion requires more than logistics alone. Businesses need finance, digital capabilities, market knowledge, policy support and connections with buyers if they are to build lasting international operations.

By bringing those elements into one ecosystem, the partners expect to develop a stronger pipeline of export-ready African businesses capable of participating in regional and global value chains. The wider economic opportunity extends beyond increasing exports, since successful SMEs can create employment, strengthen local industries and give more entrepreneurs a route into markets that may previously have been difficult to reach.