Global Markets Respond as Inflation Concerns Ease with U.S. Data

Global equities rose on Wednesday as U.S. data showed a minor inflation increase, leading to speculation on the Federal Reserve's rate hike. Talks on ending the Iran war persisted, impacting oil prices. Asian markets recorded gains while European indices saw slight losses. The market also anticipates potential rate moves in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 20:41 IST
Global Markets Respond as Inflation Concerns Ease with U.S. Data
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Global equities experienced gains on Wednesday, reacting positively to U.S. data that indicated only a modest rise in inflation. This development has led to reduced expectations for a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Despite ongoing tensions and negotiations between the U.S. and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices fell due to adjusted demand forecasts. The slight rise in U.S. consumer prices for July could diminish the likelihood of rate increases by the U.S. central bank next month.

On Wall Street, major indices like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite closed with gains, while Asian markets followed suit with increases. However, European markets witnessed marginal declines. The financial sector remains alert to potential monetary policy shifts, including a possible Bank of Japan rate move.

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