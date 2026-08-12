Telangana Revamps Strategy for Optimizing Godavari Water Utilization

In a strategic move to enhance water resource management, the Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is taking decisive action to ensure optimal utilization of Godavari river water. During a review meeting at the MCRHRD, officials were directed to undertake lift operations from Yellampalli, Devadula, and Sitarama projects to maximize water use.

The meeting underscored the importance of adhering to the National Dam Safety Authority's (NDSA) recommendations for the Sundilla, Annaram, and Medigadda barrages, currently not storing water. Chief Minister Reddy stressed immediate consultation with the NDSA to address defects identified in the Medigadda and Sundilla barrages.

Additionally, the government is focusing on swift compensation payments to farmers affected by land acquisitions for various projects. Officials were instructed to devise an actionable plan to expedite compensation, conduct field visits, and report on villages susceptible to submergence, ensuring the completion of projects like Baswapur and Gouravelli.