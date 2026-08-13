Meta's Under-16 Sweep: 750,000 Teen Accounts Removed Amidst Regulatory Pressure

Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, has shut down over 750,000 accounts it suspected were managed by Australians under 16 since a new ban was instated. This action is in response to Australia's push for teen safety online and possible regulatory enforcement against non-compliant platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 09:25 IST
Meta's Under-16 Sweep: 750,000 Teen Accounts Removed Amidst Regulatory Pressure
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  • Australia

In a significant compliance effort, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced the removal of over 750,000 accounts suspected of belonging to Australians under the age of 16. This follows a pioneering ban on teenage accounts, aiming to adhere to Australian regulations amidst pressure of legal action for non-compliance.

Australia introduced the law on December 10 to safeguard young users from potential social media harms. While Meta reports the largest reduction figures, other platforms are yet to release comparable data. Government stats indicate, however, that the majority of under-16s remain active on social media after the first three months of the ban.

Further scrutiny will occur as Meta, along with TikTok, Google, and Snapchat, faces a parliamentary inquiry. Meta asserts its commitment to age-appropriate safety online through AI and other technologies, reinforcing its promise to meet legal obligations and preempt regulatory penalties, which could reach up to A$99 million.

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