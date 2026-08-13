Taiwan's Tactical Preparations: Anti-Blockade Drills Unveiled

During annual war games, Taiwan’s armed forces executed an anti-blockade drill using navy and coast guard units to simulate merchant ship escorting amidst increasing maritime pressure from China. As concerns grow over Beijing's intentions, Taiwan engages in comprehensive exercises to bolster its defense and reassure international allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 09:41 IST
Taiwan's Tactical Preparations: Anti-Blockade Drills Unveiled
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's armed forces held an anti-blockade drill during their annual war games, utilizing navy and coast guard vessels to simulate the escort of a merchant ship. This exercise comes as China's maritime pressure intensifies, raising Taiwan's longstanding concerns about a possible blockade.

The navy, alongside the coast guard, completed escort and security duties while a minesweeper cleared safe navigation paths, guiding the simulated merchant vessel to port. It marked the first collaboration of this nature between the navy and coast guard.

Taiwan's government, rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims, continues its comprehensive defense exercises amid international diplomatic support, reflecting growing cooperation in the face of regional geopolitical challenges.

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