Iga Swiatek's Resilient Comeback at Canadian Open

Iga Swiatek overcame a break deficit in the final set to defeat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Canadian Open, securing her first final appearance of the season at the U.S. Open tune-up event in Toronto. Swiatek's comeback was marked by resilience and a return to form in the last set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 09:38 IST
Iga Swiatek's Resilient Comeback at Canadian Open
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • United States

Iga Swiatek showcased remarkable resilience by overcoming a break deficit in the deciding set against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, clinching a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory at the Canadian Open. This win secures her first final appearance of the season during the U.S. Open tune-up event in Toronto.

Swiatek, who claimed a Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2022, initially won the rain-delayed first set. However, Svitolina fought back to dominate the second set, breaking Swiatek twice. Despite falling behind 3-2 in the decider, the former world number one rallied to secure the final four games.

Reflecting on her performance, Swiatek noted the importance of maintaining composure and strategy throughout the match. This victory comes amid an inconsistent season for Swiatek, including a coaching change and surprising defeats, including one at Wimbledon. She will face either Coco Gauff or Elena Rybakina in the final.

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