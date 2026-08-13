Otago Youth Get a Boost to Turn Business Ideas into Careers

Hundreds of young people across Otago will get the chance to develop business ideas, learn practical workplace skills and explore new career opportunities through a youth enterprise programme backed by $120,000 in Government funding.

More than 240 people aged between 15 and 24 from Dunedin, Clutha and Waitaki will take part in the 10-week Enterprise Accelerator programme, which combines practical workshops, mentoring and group learning to help participants understand what it takes to build a business or prepare for employment.

Practical Skills That Can Be Used in the Real World

Youth and South Island Minister James Meager said participants will work directly with experienced mentors rather than learning business concepts only in a classroom setting, giving them opportunities to develop strategies, understand budgeting, plan day-to-day operations and test whether their ideas could become workable ventures.

Those skills are designed to remain useful even for participants who decide entrepreneurship is not for them, since understanding money, planning projects, communicating ideas and solving problems can help young people across a wide range of jobs and industries.

The King's Trust Aotearoa New Zealand will deliver the programme, creating a structured environment where young people can build their confidence while gaining experience that connects more closely with the expectations of workplaces and businesses.

Promising Ideas Could Receive Seed Funding

Participants who develop ideas they want to pursue further will also be supported to apply for He Kākano, a Government-funded national programme delivered by The King's Trust that provides seed funding to young people looking to move their business concepts forward.

Access to funding can give young entrepreneurs an opportunity to test products, develop services or cover some of the early costs involved in getting an idea off the ground, while continued guidance can help them make better decisions as their plans develop.

Young people taking part will also be able to connect with the He Kākano nationwide alumni network, opening the door to ongoing mentoring, networking and enterprise opportunities after the 10-week accelerator has finished.

Building Confidence for Work and Self-Employment

Meager said the investment is focused on helping Otago youth gain real-world experience and develop the confidence needed to pursue opportunities that may previously have seemed difficult to reach.

Giving young people practical exposure to budgeting, business planning and workplace expectations can create several possible routes forward, whether they choose employment, start their own venture or continue developing their skills through further training.

For Otago communities, the programme also creates an opportunity to encourage young people to turn local ideas into businesses and careers while developing skills that can contribute to the region's workforce and wider economy.